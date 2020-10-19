A 22-year-old from Manitouwadge, Ont. died after a single-vehicle highway crash last week.

Provincial police said a southbound pickup truck on Highway 614 lost control and rolled over before coming to rest in a ditch about 30 kilometres south of Manitouwadge on Friday morning.

Police described the highway as being "slippery" and "slush covered."

The driver, who has been identified as Kobe Rochon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers in the vehicle were taken to Manitouwadge for medical treatment.

The OPP's technical traffic collision investigation unit was on scene to investigate. Highway 614 was closed for several hours.