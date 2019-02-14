Sask. woman identified as victim of fatal Trans-Canada Highway collision near Kenora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora have identified the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision Monday on the Trans-Canada Highway, also known as Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario.

Police said Katherine Pidgursky, 38, of Buchanan, Sask., was killed in the three-vehicle crash, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 17 and 596, just outside Kenora.

Pidgursky was the lone occupant of a passenger vehicle involved in the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Kenora OPP.