Thunder Bay OPP investigate fatal collision near Mapleward Road

Thunder Bay OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision that killed a 43-year-old woman last week.

OPP said the crash occurred on Highway 11-17 near Mapleward Road at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police said an eastbound SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound commercial vacuum truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP have identified the deceased as Annabella Zwada of Thunder Bay.

OPP also issued a statement thanking members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene.

Investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.