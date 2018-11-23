Ontario Provincial Police in Schreiber, Ont., say they are investigating a fatal collision that took the life of a 24-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to a serious motor vehicle collision on Thursday at around 7:04 p.m. when a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle on Highway 17 just east of Whitesand Road, near Schreiber.

According to a written statement, the 24-year-old woman who was driving the westbound vehicle was transported to hospital by ambulance but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was also transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Highway 17 was completely closed for 11 hours but has since been re-opened.

The investigation is continuing.

OPP are advising motorists to slow down and drive according to the weather conditions.