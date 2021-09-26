Man dead after Friday night crash in Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay police say one man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Thunder Bay's north side.
The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Red River Road and Hill Street, police said in a news release.
A sedan with a lone driver and a Jeep with multiple passengers were involved in the crash, according to police.
A man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have not released the victim's identity and are asking any witnesses to contact the traffic unit.