Thunder Bay

Man dead after Friday night crash in Thunder Bay

Man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later

Thunder Bay police are asking witnesses of the crash to contact the traffic unit. (Christina Jung/CBC)

Thunder Bay police say one man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Thunder Bay's north side.

The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Red River Road and Hill Street, police said in a news release.

A sedan with a lone driver and a Jeep with multiple passengers were involved in the crash, according to police.

A man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not released the victim's identity and are asking any witnesses to contact the traffic unit.

