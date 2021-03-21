Kenora OPP investigate fatal collision on Highway 71

OPP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 71 that left one person dead and one in hospital.

In a written media release, police said the collision occurred just before 7:45 a.m. Friday near Whitefish Bay First Nation.

Police said investigation has determined a minivan travelling northbound on Highway 71 left the roadway and rolled over.

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

No further information has yet been provided.