OPP investigating fatal side-by-side collision in Gorham Township

A 60-year-old resident of Gorham Township is dead following a side-by-side utility vehicle collision on Onion Lake Dam Road, OPP said.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The lone operator of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Emile Jean, OPP said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.