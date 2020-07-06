OPP investigating fatal side-by-side collision in Gorham Township
A 60-year-old resident of Gorham Township is dead following a side-by-side utility vehicle collision on Onion Lake Dam Road, OPP said.
Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
The lone operator of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased has been identified as Emile Jean, OPP said.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.