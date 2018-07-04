Man dies in ATV collision near Thunder Bay

Police say a man has died following an all-terrain vehicle collision near Kakabeka Falls, Ont.

Officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Superior North Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to the collision Sunday at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to an OPP news release issued Tuesday. The collision took place on Mokomon Road, three kilometres west of Highway 11/17.

Police said the driver of the ATV, 59-year-old Larry Robillard of Conmee Township, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a hydro pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An OPP technical traffic collision investigator also responded to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.