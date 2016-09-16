Province pledges $2M to northwestern Ontario farmers for drought relief

The province is providing up to $2 million in funding for northwestern Ontario farmers to help offset costs associated with the recent drought-like conditions in the region.

On Tuesday, the government said $800,000 of the funding will go to Beef Farmers of Ontario to help with feed shortages.

The remaining $1.2 million will be available to area farmers for water sourcing for livestock and the purchase of fencing to allow livestock to safely graze in alternative locations, the province said in a release.

'Unprecedented dry weather'

That funding will be delivered through AgriCorp, and be made available to cover eligible costs incurred as a result of the dry weather, from June 14 onward.

"Farmers in northwestern Ontario have faced unprecedented dry weather this summer which has created increased stresses on their crops and feed available for their livestock," Lisa Thompson, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, said in a statement.

"Our government has heard their concerns and is responding to get them the critical resources they need to protect their livestock and their farms. We're working closely with Beef Farmers of Ontario and our service delivery agent, AgriCorp, to provide this support immediately."