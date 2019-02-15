Free fishing for everyone in Ontario on Family Day weekend

This Family Day long weekend families in northwestern Ontario are being encouraged to go outdoors and enjoy a couple days of free fishing without having to purchase a licence.

"We want to encourage families to enjoy the outdoors by providing a fun and affordable way to connect with each other and with nature," Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry John Yakabuski stated in a written release earlier this week.

"Whether you are a fishing enthusiast or a first-timer, this is an opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this weekend."

Free Family Day fishing runs from February 16 – 18, and is the first of four free fishing events planned for 2019.

"Our government is committed to making life more affordable, which is why we have introduced two new licence-free fishing events this year on the weekends of Mother's Day and Father's Day," Yakabuski said.

"This is in addition to our decision to freeze fishing licence fees and remove the $2 service fee in 2019."

Families and anglers are also reminded to stay safe and check local ice conditions before heading onto the ice to fish.