We know this is a difficult time. We also know that there are a lot of good things happening in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

We're challenging our listeners and viewers to share the positive things they're seeing and hearing! Please email a voice note and a photo to community@cbc.ca by Thursday, April 10.

A few suggestions to get you started:

a relative who's checking in on an elderly neighbour

describe the positive artwork you've seen hanging in people's windows

a shout-out to our amazing health care professionals.

You may hear yourself on the radio - so be sure to tune into our special "We're in this together" broadcast on Easter Monday, April 13, from 6:00-9:00 a.m. Content will also be shared on social media.

Justin Trudeau answered kids' question about COVID-19 on CBC/Radio-Canada

(CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, answered questions about the nationwide effort against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the conversation here:

Explaining COVID-19 to kids

How do you explain concepts like pandemic and isolation to kids? This comic, created by Winnipeg-based illustrator Kailey Sheppard, provides a helpful starting point for these conversations, complete with easy to understand language and images.

News for kids, by kids

(Flatten the curve)

Children, like many adults, have a lot of questions about what's happening in the world right now. CBC Kids News breaks down the things that kids and teens need to know in an accessible, factual and kid-friendly way.

Want to make sure your children are still learning while out of school? CBC's educational platform for teachers from primary through high school levels, Curio, is now free for families to use.

(CBC)

During these times, it's important that both parents and children have resources to rely on. If you're looking for perspectives from a parents' point of view, CBC Parents is the place to look.

