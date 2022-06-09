Family Day 2023: What's open and closed in Thunder Bay
City services running on reduced schedules
Here's a look at what's open and closed in Thunder Bay for this year's Family Day holiday, which falls on Feb. 20.
City Hall
City Hall will be closed on Family Day, and city council won't hold its regular Monday meeting due to the holiday.
Landfill and waste collection
The city's landfill site, as well as its Front Street and Mountdale Avenue recycling depots, will be closed Monday. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.
There are no changes to curbside collection, the city said.
Canada Games Complex
The complex will operate on a reduced schedule, from noon to 5 p.m., on Family Day.
Thunder Bay Transit
All city transit buses will run on a holiday schedule on Family Day, and transit offices will be closed.
Lift+ services will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Thunder Bay Public Library
All library branches are closed on Family Day.
Shopping
Intercity Shopping Centre will be closed on Family Day, as will the city's Beer Stores and LCBO locations.