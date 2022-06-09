Family Day 2023: What's open and closed in Thunder Bay

Here's a look at what's open and closed in Thunder Bay for this year's Family Day holiday, which falls on Feb. 20.

City Hall

City Hall will be closed on Family Day, and city council won't hold its regular Monday meeting due to the holiday.

Landfill and waste collection

The city's landfill site, as well as its Front Street and Mountdale Avenue recycling depots, will be closed Monday. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

There are no changes to curbside collection, the city said.

Canada Games Complex

The complex will operate on a reduced schedule, from noon to 5 p.m., on Family Day.

Thunder Bay Transit

All city transit buses will run on a holiday schedule on Family Day, and transit offices will be closed.

Lift+ services will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Thunder Bay Public Library

All library branches are closed on Family Day.

Shopping

Intercity Shopping Centre will be closed on Family Day, as will the city's Beer Stores and LCBO locations.