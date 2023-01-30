What to do on Family Day weekend in Thunder Bay

The Family Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of options for people looking to get out and have some fun in Thunder Bay.

Friday

The Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre is hosting a round dance at the CLE's Heritage Building. The event gets underway at 5 p.m., and will wrap up around 10 p.m.

Also Friday, live professional wrestling returns to the city: Winnipeg-based promotion Canadian Wrestling's Elite is running a show at the Old Odeon Theatre on Court Street, featuring former WWE, Impact and Ring of Honor star Austin Aries. Bell time is 7 p.m.

Saturday

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5 on Van Norman Street is holding a scotch tasting fundraiser beginning at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Winter FunDays will run as usual on Sunday, at Prince Arthur's Landing. However, people who attend this weekend can get an advance look at the snow sculptures being prepared for SnowDay on the Waterfront, which is scheduled for Monday.

Outdoor activities will also be offered at the Green Lawn Area across from the skating rink.

Monday

The City of Thunder Bay is hosting SnowDay on the Waterfront from noon to 5 p.m. Activities include a winter petting zoo, DJ Skate Party, scavenger hunt, ice fishing, art and science activities, and snowshoeing.

A powwow is also being held at the Victoria Inn, starting at 10 a.m.

All weekend

Fort William Historical Park is holding its annual Voyageur Winter Carnival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday.

This year's events include a snow maze and snow fort, tubing, wagon rides, snowshoeing, curling, and artisan demonstrations.

Tickets are available at the fort's visitor centre.

The province is also relaxing fishing rules this weekend: people across Ontario can fish anywhere in the province without a licence or Outdoors Card from Feb. 18-20 (although catch and size limits still apply).

Sports fans also have a few options this weekend.

The Kam River Fighting Walleye are hosting the Wisconsin Lumberjacks on Saturday and Sunday at the Norwest Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

The team is also hosting Walleye Night at Shooters Tavern on Friday, with music by the J.B. Band. The night gets underway at 8 p.m.

Ice racing returns to Chippewa Park on the weekend, as well. The Don Kettering Memorial Races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Racing gets underway at noon.

Finally, curling fans may want to tune into the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which gets underway on Friday. Thunder Bay's Krista McCarville rink is representing northern Ontario at the bonspiel: they'll play their first game Saturday morning, followed by two games on Sunday. The schedule can be found on the Scotties website.