Find out how more than 250 families directly support this Pass Lake farm
Sleepy G Farm grows up to 40 different types of crops, plus beef
Named after nearby Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Sleepy G farm is a small organic vegetable and beef farm in Pass Lake that runs on a model known as community-supported agriculture.
The farm was brought to my attention by listener Darren Lentz, who sent me a note on Twitter.
Great small family farm in Thunder Bay. Sleepy G farm. Brendan Grant contact. They do organic farming. Farmers market and CSA baskets.—@darrenlentz1
The community-supported agriculture model relies on people buying seasonal shares to get a portion of the harvest, and I was interested to learn how the pandemic was affecting the situation.
Tap on the audio player to hear my conversation with Marcelle Paulin, who owns Sleepy G with her husband, Brendan. I started by asking her how the farm began.
