Find out how more than 250 families directly support this Pass Lake farm
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Named after nearby Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Sleepy G farm is a small organic vegetable and beef farm in Pass Lake that runs on a model known as community-supported agriculture.

Sleepy G Farm grows up to 40 different types of crops, plus beef

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Brendan Grant with his son, Lowell. Grant runs Sleepy G Farm with his wife, Marcelle Paulin. (Marcelle Paulin)

The farm was brought to my attention by listener Darren Lentz, who sent me a note on Twitter.

The community-supported agriculture model relies on people buying seasonal shares to get a portion of the harvest, and I was interested to learn how the pandemic was affecting the situation.

Marcelle Paulin with son Lowell. (Marcelle Paulin)

Tap on the audio player to hear my conversation with Marcelle Paulin, who owns Sleepy G with her husband, Brendan. I started by asking her how the farm began.

Sleepy G Farm is a small organic vegetable and beef farm in Pass Lake, about 55 kilometres east of Thunder Bay near Sleeping Giant Provincial Park. Marcelle Paulin runs the farm with her husband Brendan Grant. Up North host Jonathan Pinto spoke with Paulin recently and asked her to tell him how the farm started. 7:27

Harvesting cabbage. (Marcelle Paulin)
Harvesting carrots. (Marcelle Paulin)

 

