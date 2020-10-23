Find out how more than 250 families directly support this Pass Lake farm

Named after nearby Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Sleepy G farm is a small organic vegetable and beef farm in Pass Lake that runs on a model known as community-supported agriculture.

Great small family farm in Thunder Bay. Sleepy G farm. Brendan Grant contact. They do organic farming. Farmers market and CSA baskets. —@darrenlentz1

The community-supported agriculture model relies on people buying seasonal shares to get a portion of the harvest, and I was interested to learn how the pandemic was affecting the situation.

Marcelle Paulin with son Lowell. (Marcelle Paulin)

Tap on the audio player to hear my conversation with Marcelle Paulin, who owns Sleepy G with her husband, Brendan. I started by asking her how the farm began.

Up North 7:27 Northern Nosh: Sleepy G Farm Sleepy G Farm is a small organic vegetable and beef farm in Pass Lake, about 55 kilometres east of Thunder Bay near Sleeping Giant Provincial Park. Marcelle Paulin runs the farm with her husband Brendan Grant. Up North host Jonathan Pinto spoke with Paulin recently and asked her to tell him how the farm started. 7:27

