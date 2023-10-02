The fall colours have arrived in Ontario, but the warm summer-like weather is still sticking around, at least for now.

People across the province, including in Windsor, Thunder Bay, Ottawa and London, are experiencing temperatures above 25 C, while some places are hovering at or around 30 C. The fall warm spell has even prompted heat warnings in the province's northwest.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings in Fort Frances, Rainy Lake, Seine River and Atikokan, with temperatures expected to hover between 28-30 C Monday and Tuesday with the humidex making it feel even hotter.

Plus, there will be little relief from the heat overnight, with overnight lows only expected to drop to about 18 C.

Fort Frances could reach 28 C; if that happens, it would break the record of 27 C recorded in 1953, according to data collected by CBC's climate dashboard. Ottawa and surrounding communities are also poised to set heat records too.

Human activity is causing climate change that makes extreme heat more likely, placing vulnerable people, businesses, infrastructure and agriculture at further risk.

A few different systems in northern and southern Ontario are reacting in a way that's brought unusual warmth to the region for October, explained Ray Houle, an Environment Canada meteorologist.

People came out to enjoy the warm October weather and check out the lake freighters on Lake Superior early Monday. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"We're just in this nice pocket of warm temperatures with a southwesterly wind bringing up some warmer temperatures from the United States," he said. "Temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s for this time of year are actually pretty rare."

Meanwhile, in Thunder Bay, temperatures are bit cooler, with highs of about 25 C expected for Monday and Tuesday. The warmer temperatures are expected to stick around until Friday, when showers and highs between 9-12 C are expected.