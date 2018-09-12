Skip to Main Content
Highway 61 near Thunder Bay reopened after car runs border crossing

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay say they have reopened a portion of Highway 61, south of the city, after a vehicle failed to stop at the Pigeon River Canada Customs border crossing Wednesday morning.

A black passenger vehicle failed to stop Wednesday at Pigeon River Canada Customs Border Crossing

Thunder Bay OPP said Highway 61 was reopened after a car failed to stop at the Pigeon River Canada Customs Border Crossing. (CBC)

"The black passenger vehicle came to the Pigeon River Canada Customs border crossing and continued straight through into Canada and continued northbound into Highway 61," OPP Staff Sgt. Dan Peters told CBC News.

Shortly afterwards, officers located the vehicle on Highway 61 and stopped it.

Police said the male driver, who is an American citizen, was apprehended after his vehicle was stopped. There were no injuries during the incident.

Forensic Identification Services and the Northwest Region Crime Unit were involved in the investigation, OPP said, adding that the force will release further information when it becomes available.

The highway reopened Wednesday afternoon, police said.

