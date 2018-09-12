Highway 61 near Thunder Bay reopened after car runs border crossing

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay say they have reopened a section of Highway 61 south of the city, after a vehicle failed to stop at the border crossing at Pigeon River Wednesday morning.

"The black passenger vehicle came to the Pigeon River Canada Customs border crossing and continued straight through into Canada and continued northbound into Highway 61," OPP Staff Sgt. Dan Peters told CBC News.

Shortly afterwards, officers located the vehicle on Highway 61 and stopped it.

Police said the male driver, who is an American citizen, was apprehended after his vehicle was stopped. There were no injuries during the incident.

Forensic Identification Services and the Northwest Region Crime Unit were involved in the investigation, OPP said, adding that the force will release further information when it becomes available.