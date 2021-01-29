CBC Thunder Bay goes Facebook Live with correctional experts to talk COVID-19 and supporting inmate discharges

When an outbreak of COVID-19 was first declared in the two correctional facilities in Thunder Bay, Ont. in January 2021, experts and correctional staff predicted it was only a matter of time before the virus spread rapidly throughout the facility and into the community.

And that's largely what happened. Many in the district have pointed to the correctional facility outbreaks and the failure to support people upon their release from custody as fuelling the spread of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay.

For most of March, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit had the highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita in Ontario.

Both outbreaks have since been declared over and the number of active cases has steadily dropped over the last week, but several people intimate with Thunder Bay's correctional systems say the crisis points to the need for reform in how inmates are supported in and out of custody.

On Wednesday at noon, two experts will talk to CBC Thunder Bay about what needs to change when it comes to planning for people's release into the community upon their discharge from correctional facilities.

Lindsay Martin is a social navigator with the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario and supports women when they are released from custody.

Greg Arnold is a retired correctional officer and former union leader from Thunder Bay. He has worked in correctional facilities across the country and filled just about every position in the system.

