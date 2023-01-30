Extreme cold warnings in effect for northwestern Ontario

People in northwestern Ontario are being asked to bundle up as extremely cold temperatures hit the region.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all of northwestern Ontario, advising that wind chill values could make it feel like -40.

The following warnings are expected to remain in place until Tuesday morning:

Thunder Bay

Atikokan

Dryden

Ignace

Fort Frances

Webequie

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Kenora

Nipigon

Marathon

Red Lake

Sioux Lookout

Some areas in northern parts of the region, however — including Eabmetoong, Pickle Lake, Pikangikum, Fort Severn, and Sachigo Lake — could see extremely cold temperatures throughout the week.

Environment Canada issued the warnings Monday morning, and they're expected to remain in place until Tuesday. Some areas, however, could see extremely cold temperatures for the remainder of the week. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada is warning frostbite could develop within minutes on exposed skin, and advising people to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest and muscle pain, weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illness, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter, the weather agency said.

Residents are asked to check on older family, friends, and neighbours, and bring pets inside.