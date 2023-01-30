Extreme cold warnings in effect for northwestern Ontario
Environment Canada warning of temperatures dropping below -20 C wind chill values near -40
People in northwestern Ontario are being asked to bundle up as extremely cold temperatures hit the region.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all of northwestern Ontario, advising that wind chill values could make it feel like -40.
The following warnings are expected to remain in place until Tuesday morning:
- Thunder Bay
- Atikokan
- Dryden
- Ignace
- Fort Frances
- Webequie
- Geraldton
- Manitouwadge
- Hornepayne
- Kenora
- Nipigon
- Marathon
- Red Lake
- Sioux Lookout
Some areas in northern parts of the region, however — including Eabmetoong, Pickle Lake, Pikangikum, Fort Severn, and Sachigo Lake — could see extremely cold temperatures throughout the week.
Environment Canada is warning frostbite could develop within minutes on exposed skin, and advising people to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest and muscle pain, weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.
Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illness, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter, the weather agency said.
Residents are asked to check on older family, friends, and neighbours, and bring pets inside.