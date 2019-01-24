As cold temperatures return to Thunder Bay, Ont. once again, officials with the Northwestern Health Unit are reminding people to exercise extra caution when spending time outdoors this week.

An extreme cold warning was issued by Environment Canada on Thursday, as a cold arctic air is expected to bring windchill temperatures of –40 C to –50 C Thursday night and into Friday morning.

"When temperatures reach –28 C or below, with or without the wind chill, the risk of a cold-related injury such as frostbite or hypothermia increases," the health unit's manager of environmental health, Thomas Nabb stated in a written release on Thursday. "For example, in –28 C, exposed skin can freeze in 10 to 30 minutes, or even sooner if the wind speed is faster."

The arctic mass will remain in the region throughout the weekend and into early next week, according to the Environment Canada website.

Dress warmly and avoid outdoor activities

Frostbite is a condition where the skin freezes and hypothermia is a condition where a person gets so cold that the core body temperature drops below 35 C.

Signs and symptoms of frostbite include pale or waxy skin, swelling or blistering of the skin, or numbness or pain in the affected area. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, slurred speech, weakness, confusion, pale skin colour and slow and shallow breathing.

Nabb said infants, children, the elderly and people with chronic conditions such as heart disease or asthma, outdoor workers, people who are homeless and people lacking proper shelter, clothing or food are at greater risk of cold-related injuries.

He recommends people ensure their hands, feet and head are covered with a hat, scarf, insulated gloves and waterproof boots. He also recommended that people reschedule or cancel any planned outdoor activities if possible.

If you are caring for or see someone who has been exposed to cold temperatures and shows any of the above signs and symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.