Extreme cold warning in effect for Fort Frances, Atikokan
Wind chills dipped to minus 40 around 8 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada said
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Saturday morning for Atikokan, Fort Frances and the surrounding areas, including Quetico Park.
Wind chills around 8 a.m. were minus 40 degrees but were expected to moderate later in the morning, the weather office said.
Environment Canada encouraged people to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts and to report severe weather to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.