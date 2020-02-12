Skip to Main Content
Extreme cold warning for much of northwestern Ontario, including Thunder Bay, Kenora, Greenstone
Environment Canada says wind chills could dip to - 40 C

Environment Canada says wind chills across the northwest of Ontario tonight could lead to "frostibite in minutes." (Submitted by luxykawla)

Environment Cananda has issued an extreme cold warning for Thursday night for much of northwestern Ontario including, Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Greenstone, communities along the north shore of Lake Superior and Wawa.

A period of bitterly cold wind chills near minus 40 are expected overnight and Thursday morning, and people could get "frostbite in minutes" announced Environment Canada, adding that conditions will moderate somewhat during the day Thursday, but it will remain unseasonably cold.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

