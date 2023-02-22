Extreme cold warnings in effect for northern Ontario

Environment Canada is advising people in some parts of northern Ontario to bundle up as wind chill values plunge.

The weather agency has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of the region, including:

Sachigo Lake

Webequie

Fort Severn

Pickle Lake

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Pikangikum

Sioux Lookout

Environment Canada said some of those areas – Sachigo Lake, Webequie, Fort Severn, Pickle Lake, and Pikangikum – can expect wind chills of about -50 C Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Other areas are expected to see wind chills of about -40 C during that period.

The extreme cold conditions may persist through the rest of the week, Environment Canada said.

People are advised to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes.