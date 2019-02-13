Thunder Bay, Ont., man calls for safety improvements on expressway before designated truck route implemented

A Thunder Bay, Ont., man whose son was killed in a collision on the Thunder Bay Expressway last fall says the road isn't currently safe enough to handle any extra transport truck traffic.

Thunder Bay City Council is expected to hold a ratification vote on March 4 on the proposed designated trucking route. The route, if implemented, would essentially keep transports off Arthur Street and Dawson Road, instead forcing them to use the Trans-Canada Highway and Thunder Bay Expressway.

But Jim Bailey says the expressway needs more safety measures in place before it can safely handle the extra traffic, and has been circulating a petition calling on the city and province to implement those measures.

"Our petition says we'd rather you don't move the trucks off of Dawson Road, because it keeps them in town the least amount of time," he said. "But if you feel the need to do this to get the statistics up for the [Ministry of Transportation], that before you just do this blindly, that you do some more research and you put some safety features in place to mitigate what's going to happen."

'He was a great kid'

Bailey's son Dallas was killed in October after his vehicle struck a patch of ice on the expressway and spun into the oncoming lane. He was 19.

"Dallas was on his way to work in the morning, he was going to Bombardier," Bailey said. "He was a great kid. He was a top 10 snow boarder in Thunder Bay, he was a top-10 BMX biker, he was working out five days a week."

"He had his welding ticket, he had his snow board instructor's ticket, and they loved him at Bombardier," he said. "We didn't get to say goodbye. I didn't even get to see him. He was a great kid. He had a whole life ahead of him, and I gotta live with that, and his friends and his mother and his brother, we all have to live with that, every single day."

Bailey said a median between the north and south lanes on the expressway would have made a difference in the collision.

"He would have hit the median, and went back into the same lane," he said.

Bailey said he also wants to see lowered speed limits, photo radar, and more yellow warning lights before all expressway intersections so truck drivers would know to start braking.

The designated truck route would also push truck traffic through Kakabeka Falls, where the highway runs through the centre of the village.

There, Bailey said he wants to see community safety zones created, with speeding fines tripled, as well as flashing warning lights, and lowered speed limits.

He said the ministry told him there are plans in place to twin the Thunder Bay Expressway, but work won't be complete for several years. A way to increase safety in the short term is needed, he said.

Bailey said his petition has about 4,000 signatures — it's available both on paper and on change.org — and he plans to present it to both the city and province.

He'll also be making a deputation at the March 4 meeting of city council.