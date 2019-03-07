Vehicle rolls over on Thunder Bay Expressway

The driver of a pickup truck escaped injury in a Wednesday morning single-vehicle crash on the Thunder Bay Expressway, OPP said.

In a media release, OPP said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on the stretch of the expressway that runs between John Street and Oliver Road.

Police said the truck was travelling southbound when the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lane. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the northbound ditch.

The vehicle was heavily damaged, police said.