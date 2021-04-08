Experimental Lakes Area near Kenora gets $180K in federal funds for planned climate centre

The Experimental Lakes Area east of Kenora, Ont., has received $180,000 in federal funding to help in the construction of the Centre for Climate and Lake Learning.

Terry Sheehan, parliamentary secretary to Melanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages, and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario (FedNor), made the announcement Thursday.

The funding will "support freshwater science and research, promote clean-tech, and help grow Canada's tourism sector," including attracting more people to northwestern Ontario, said Sheehan.

"I'm proud that FedNor continues to accelerate economic recovery efforts for communities, businesses and industries across northern Ontario so they can scale up quickly when our economy reopens."

The Experimental Lakes Area has been a scientific study location since the late 1960s, and encompasses 58 lakes and the connecting watersheds.

It is operated by the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

Hopes of attracting tourism

Matthew McCandless, senior director of the IISD Experimental Lakes Area, said the new funding will help establish the Centre for Climate and Lake Learning on the present ELA site.

It will be used to hire architects and engineers to prepare blueprints, cost estimates and a work plan so construction can begin, he said.

"We're somewhat constrained by our building infrastructure, and the idea is that once this building is constructed, we will be able to have many more visitors from northwestern Ontario as well as more students than we currently do."

McCandless said the plan is to have the project shovel ready by the fall, but additional work needs to be done before construction can begin.

He said the new building will include:

Classroom space.

A reception centre with scientific galleries as well as educational information.

Seminar facilities.

A dining area.

"It will also have some accommodations that are specifically designed with high school students in mind," said McCandless.

It's hoped construction of the Centre for Climate and Lake Learning will be completed in 18 months to two years.