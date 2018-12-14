Kate Clower, head coach of LU women's hockey team, organized a 'friendly scrimmage' so Annika Baier and Nadja Geppert could try hockey for the first time. (Logan Turner / CBC)

Two German exchange students at Lakehead University will be rounding off their Canadian experience by playing in their first-ever hockey game in Thunder Bay, Ont. on December 14.​

Annika Baier and Nadja Geppert fell in love with the sport while studying business at Lakehead during the fall term, despite having never previously played.

"It all started at the homecoming game where we saw our very first hockey game ... the atmosphere was amazing and the game was actually very exciting," said Geppert.

We just decided that we really had to try it and give hockey a chance in Canada. - Nadja Geppert

It was a meeting with Ron MacLean while he was in Thunder Bay in September that provided the final push to test it out for themselves.

The girls reached out to the Lakehead women's hockey team, and head coach Kate Clower jumped in immediately to make it happen.

"I thought it was awesome ... I said let's see what we can do to get them on the ice and in a real Canadian hockey game."

Clower reached out to Play It Again Sports, who agreed to supply all of the equipment for the exchange students.

Nadja Geppert and Annika Baier, two German exchange students studying at LU, will be playing in their first-ever match on December 14 in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Logan Turner / CBC)

Baier says that while they are nervous to be playing against some of Thunder Bay's top female athletes, they are grateful for the opportunity.

"We are so thankful for having the chance to try hockey and we really couldn't believe what Kate did to make this possible for us," Baier said.

An audience for the game is expected, with some local families and other international and exchange students coming out to cheer on their new friends as they try Canada's national sport.

The game will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Current River arena. Members of the public are encouraged to go and watch.