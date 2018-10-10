Every Woman Counts campaign looks to get out the vote

Getting women in the northwest out to vote is the focus of a new pre-election campaign.

Every Woman Counts is a joint project between Women in Politics and the PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise.

The campaign is being called a call to action to encourage more women to vote and to urge all voters to consider female candidates.

Jodi Connor is with Women in Politics and speaks for the campaign..

"So every woman counts campaign is all about participation, and all women coming together, " she said. "And making that influential decision making together and the impacts. It will impact our community."

(photo credit: #EveryWomanCounts)

Connor said whether they are a first time voter, or a senior, every woman has a unique voice and perspective to impart on the election.

"This campaign raises the visibility of exceptional women who have stepped up to run for political roles but most importantly, it emphasizes that every woman, regardless of age, background or culture, has a vote and a vote that counts."

Connor said at this point, female representation is still below 30 percent in most northwestern Ontario municipalities.

She hopes the campaign will encourage more women to put their names forward in the future as well.

"It takes a lot of courage to do so...and if they feel like they are a really good fit...go ahead and do that," she said. "As you can tell we have quite a few (female) candidates in this election. For October 22nd. So we will see how that works out."

Connor noted the campaign features diverse women from all sectors and backgrounds to emphasize the opportunity have to influence the election in the northwest.

She said people can engage with the campaign by using the #EveryWomanCounts hashtag,