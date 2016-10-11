Evergreen executive director 'guardedly optimistic' organization's doors will remain open

The executive director of Evergreen a United Neighbourhood is optimistic the organization's doors will remain open this year, after it lost about one-third of its operating budget due to provincial cuts.

Evergreen found out last summer that it would be losing about $30,000 due to the cuts. The funding was administered by the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board, and came in the form of a grant that Evergreen had received for several years.

At the time, Evergreen Executive Director Linda Bruins said if the funding couldn't be made up by the end of March, Evergreen would be forced to shut down.

However, things have improved since then, she said Monday.

"We've secured more money through the city," Bruins told CBC News. "We're still waiting to hear from other funders. We did really well with our fundraiser, so we're still guardedly optimistic that we'll be able to scrape through this year. I think it's just going to be a really lean and mean year here at Evergreen."

Evergreen is based in the city's Simpson-Ogden neighbourhood, and provides services to youth and families there.

"We're securing money every week," Bruins said. "It's a work in progress. It's just slowly gathering the funds that we need."

She thanked the community for donations of food, clothing, and other supplies, which have helped with Evergreen's budgetary concerns.

"We want to make sure we keep our staff in place, that's number one," Bruins said. "We've got great kids who come here, and you hate to see kids go without basic things that they're just needing."