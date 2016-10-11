'We would be devastated': Evergreen faces possible closure due to provincial funding cuts

Evergreen a United Neighbourhood is appealing to the community for support as it faces a sudden funding cut that could force the organization to close its doors.

Evergreen executive director Linda Bruins said the organization was recently notified by the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) that a grant Evergreen has received for several years — which came out of TBDSSAB's Community Social Reinvestment Program — would no longer be available due to provincial funding cuts.

The grant amounted to $30,000, or about one-third of Evergreen's entire annual operating budget, Bruins said.

"Our annual budgets are very low," she said. "We've been receiving that [TBDSSAB] funding for seven years."

"I'm working on other grants, but if we do not have that funding secure, it's a sad day for the board and I."

Bruins said the shortfall will need to be made up by March 31.

Evergreen A United Neighbourhood is scrambling to make up a funding shortfall due to provincial cuts. Linda Bruins is the organization's executive director. 6:26

Working with youth

Evergreen is based in Thunder Bay's Simpson-Ogden neighbourhood, and provides a number of different supports and services to youth there.

"We work with thousands every year, our participant numbers are through the roof," Bruins said. "Every year we get busier."

Evergreen provides drop-programs, meals, and other supports, she said.

"We feed a lot of vulnerable children and youth in our community," Bruins said. "Kids are able to come after school to our Evergreen house, and and then in the evenings, we come to Minnesota Park for recreation. They can do arts, they do crafts, we do music, we do it all."

People and businesses can make donations to the organization, and since Evergreen is a registered Canadian charity, tax receipts can be issued for any amount over $20, Bruins said.

Seeking other funding sources

"Hopefully, people value the work we do and the community will back us in this, because I can't imagine our neighbourhood without an Evergreen," she said.

Bruins is also working hard to find new sources of funding. She's due to make a presentation to Thunder Bay City Council soon in hopes the city will help out, and is asking residents to contact their councillors and voice their support for Evergreen.

She's also seeking other grants that Evergreen can apply for — she admits it's difficult for Evergreen to compete with larger organizations for the grants, especially since provincial cuts have reduced the amount of grant money that's available.

Bruins said she'll also be speaking to provincial representatives with the aim of getting Evergreen deemed an essential service, and thereby securing annual provincial funding.

"It's scary days, but I really hope people do support the work we do, and we get the finances," she said. "We would be devastated if we were not able to get that money."