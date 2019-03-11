Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police charge 38-year-old woman with assault, robbery

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with assault and robbery after an incident on early Sunday morning. (Christina Jung / CBC)

A 38-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been arrested and charged with assault and robbery after events that occurred early Sunday morning, Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release on Monday.

Police said paramedics were dispatched to the 300 block of University Drive just before 2 a.m. on Sunday after reports that a male had been struck by a motor vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said as a result of an ongoing investigation, detectives were able to identify the driver.

Shortly after, officers responded to a reported robbery of an Esso Gas Bar on Memorial Avenue just before 6 a.m. on the same day.

According to Monday's release, a woman entered the gas bar holding a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

Through the course of their investigation, police said they learned that the female suspect in the robbery was the same person connected to the earlier assault.

A 38-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery charges.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

