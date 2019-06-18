It all started with wanting to know what grew inside of her classmates' lunchboxes.

Now, Erica Forsythe, a Grade Nine student at Red Lake District High School in northwestern Ontario, can say her curiosity in bacteria won her a silver medal at the Canada-wide science fair held in New Brunswick.

Forsythe said the idea for her project has been building up on her interest in bacteria, and how it grows, but also how it can be controlled. So, she wanted to see if something found around Red Lake, like tree needles, could be used to kill e-coli.

"Because they're just used in the forestry industry, especially because the needles and the branches and leaves aren't used for anything else, besides decomposing back onto the ground, I thought if we could them as natural medicine, that would be pretty awesome, because that's like multipurpose use for them."

Forsythe said red pine and black spruce needles, once ground up into a paste, had the desired effect.

"After completing my tests, I observed there was a zone of inhibition on the needle diffusion discs in the petri dishes. And, that told me that they were able to fight off e-coli."

"Of course, e-coli is important, but if there are other different bacteria that I can use that plants can fight off, this would be pretty cool."

Forsythe said she hopes to continue with her experiments next year, but she may need some outside help. Currently, the high school science lab where she completes her projects has rules on what types of bacteria can be brought into the school.

Forsythe wants to work with pathogens not allowed at the school, which, she works on voluntarily as Red Lake does not have its own independent science fair.

So, she may look for help from labs at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, or Winnipeg.

"So now that I know that these medicines can come from plants, it opens up a gateway, I know for me at least, to try and figure out what other plants can be used to fight off other bacterias."