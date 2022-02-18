Figure skater Eric Radford makes his hometown of Red Lake, Ont., proud at winter Olympics

Canadian figure skater Eric Radford is taking to Olympic ice for a third time this year, competing with partner Vanessa James at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

James and Radford only teamed up about a year ago and at first intended just to skate together in exhibitions. James, who was born in Canada, had competed for France at three previous Olympics, while Radford and previous partner Meagan Duhamel won team gold and pairs bronze in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018 and a team silver medal in Sochi, Russia in 2014.

Before an action packed weekend, Radford connected with the CBC's Superior Morning to talk about his time at the games, but also opened up about the journey leading up to this point and his connection with his hometown of Red Lake, Ont.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: This is the third Olympics that you've been to. How is this compared to the other two?

I mean, in terms of setting, it's great — Sochi, the Olympic Park was really beautiful. So was Pyeongchang. The biggest difference here is that none of the athletes have any friends or family and that creates a slightly different dynamic. I think a lot of the athletes probably miss that aspect of this games. There's no Canada house, and that's where a lot of the athletes would convene after their competition and you get to celebrate with all your friends and family. It was like a really special vibe. So that part is missing.

Q: You have a new skating partner, Vanessa James. You've been together just about a year, how is that going?

It is amazing. It's been an incredible adventure and journey since the day that we decided to kind of take our first steps toward this goal. Our time here has been amazing. We've been practicing really well. I'm extremely happy and just full of gratitude for everything that we've been through and accomplished together in such a short time.

Vanessa James and Eric Radford, of Canada, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (The Canadian Press)

Q: Within that short time frame have you had any doubts?

In sport, nothing is ever a given and you never know until you know you're out on the ice and you hit that ending position. That's the only time you really know if you've done it or not. Along the way, of course, we had our ups, our downs.

We had so much that we had to learn. We had to learn every element. We had to put together a program, choreograph a new short and long program. We hit our stride in one of our last competitions in December, and we went out and did a clean long program here at the Olympics in the team events. I think that's just a testament to our ability as competitors, as strong figure skaters, but also the connection that we have and the ability we have to create a moment on the ice together.

Q: Could you take us through what's going through your head as you're about to perform?

Imagine the time in your life where you were about to take the biggest test you've ever taken, or whatever it might be or you're going in to receive some big news and your heart is pounding.

You are just trying to take a deep breath and not think too much. But you also want to be aware enough that you don't start making silly little mistakes. So Vanessa and I try to create a little bubble around us and we try to place ourselves back in practice. We have some key words like I always like to say, 'make it happen and let it happen.' So there is a balance between going out and just kind of going with the flow.

It's exhilarating, there's nothing else like it.

Q: From start to end of your program, between the music kicking off and the music winding down, what is that the most important moment?

To be honest, and maybe this is going to sound a little cliche, but it's really the day in, day out training that's the most important.

It's the journey.

If the journey was not enjoyable, then the moment at the Olympics would not be worth it. Yes, it's much of the blood, sweat and tears it all culminates in that moment at the Olympics or other competitions throughout the season. But you know, that's seven minutes of skating out of the days, hours, years, and for me decades that I've put into this sport. Of course, it's so nice when everything comes together and you have that great skate, and you have that Olympic moment. But it's not guaranteed and it might not happen. If you let your happiness ride on that one moment, then you're risking a huge disappointment.

Q: Any last minute messages that you want to give back to people in Balmertown?

I just want to say thank you for all of your support. I'm sending each and everyone in Balmertown a big hug. They've been there with me through my entire career. I am still a Red Lake boy at heart and I will never forget all of the amazing memories I have of starting skating in my little hometown.

Radford and James will take to the ice Saturday at 6 a.m. ET, and coverage will also feature performances by Canadian duos Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

