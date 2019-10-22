Rookie Conservative MP says he wants to bring change for Kenora

Newly-elected Kenora MP Eric Melillo says he plans to use his time in office to fight for the needs of the Kenora region.

The 21-year-old Conservative, who just finished university and cast his first ever federal election ballot Monday, earned 33 per cent of the vote, narrowly defeating veteran Liberal incumbent Bob Nault for the seat.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to serve our region, and it's a tremendous honour and privilege, and I'm just looking forward to getting to work," Melillo told reporters Monday night.

New generation

Melillo graciously thanked Nault for his 20 years of service and said he looked forward to continuing his initiatives and generating new ones.

But he also said that Kenora residents told him they were looking for a change and a new generation of leadership, and he was motivated to deliver that change.

"I think we've seen a lot of stagnation in our region, and that's what drives me," he said.

"We need a strong voice in our riding, and I'm committed to fighting for the results that we need to see here – and again committed to working with all of the people in the House to make sure that we're going to get that done."

A roller coaster of an election night for candidates in the Kenora riding. Jeff Walters spend the evening covering the results. 7:40 Asked which local issues he'd prioritize in Ottawa, Melillo cited affordability and infrastructure.

"With the First Nations communities as well we have a lot to do there, and I'm looking forward to working on those as well as many other issues," he said.

Speaking to the CBC Monday night, Nault congratulated Melillo on his victory and said that, while he was disappointed in the outcome in the Kenora riding, he was happy to see the Liberals hold on to government.

"With what it looks like as a minority, we'll be able to follow through on the environmental stuff that we need to do to protect the environment," he said. "We'll also be able to move forward on our agenda of investments, which is what we need in the north."

Asked if he had any advice for the rookie MP, he said Melillo needs to serve everyone, including First Nations.

Nault noted that Melillo earned next to no votes from polls in First Nations communities and said, "That's not good enough."