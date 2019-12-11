Sounds of the Season ready to hit the road

Sounds Of The Season is here again and tons of nutritious food is coming north by way of planes, trains, and automobiles. We talk with Gerry Erb from Erb Transport about what it means to be a part of such a great event. 6:29

This year's Sounds of the Season food drive is bigger than ever, with food being brought to nearly 20 northern Ontario communities on Dec. 17.

Also new this year is how that food will get to its destination: while four regional airlines will bring the food north, not all of those flights are departing from Thunder Bay.

CBC Thunder Bay's annual Sounds of the Season food drive takes place on Dec. 17. (CBC Thunder Bay)

And that's where Erb Transport comes in, donating trucks to bring food east to Kapuskasing and west to Winnipeg, delivering it to air terminals so it can be flown to the communities that need it.

"The more you give, the more you get back in return," said Gerry Erb, the manager of the New Hamburg, Ont.-based company's Thunder Bay terminal. "Thunder Bay, when it comes to the trucking, there are a lot of people out there that still like to get involved, and very thankful that everybody gets involved and helps out to make this happen for the people that are in need."

North Star Air, Wasaya Airways, Bearskin Airlines, Perimeter Aviation, and KBM Resources have also partnered with CBC Thunder Bay and the Regional Food Distribution Association for this year's Sounds of the Season.

The five airlines have donated planes to fly loads of food up to northern communities, and they're also offering various incentives, and prize draws, for people who make food donations in the coming days.

Food deliveries take place on December 17, and CBC Thunder Bay will be broadcasting live from the Thunder Bay airport throughout the day.