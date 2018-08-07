The EpiPen shortage: how it's affecting northwestern Ontario and what you can do

Some pharmacies in northwestern Ontario say they're running short of adult-dose EpiPens, but pharmacists say there are options for people with allergies who can't get a hold of them.

EpiPens deliver an emergency dose of adrenaline, or epinephrine, to people suffering from anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Health Canada warned on July 30 that pharmacies might run short of the adult-dose pens during the month of August because its manufacturer, Pfizer Canada, doesn't expect to ship any more until the end of the month.

The four Janzens pharmacies in Thunder Bay, Ont., had only one or two adult pens between them heading into the August long weekend, pharmacist John-Paul Federico told CBC on Friday.

"We are recommending that patients keep their expired pens and use them in the rare event of an anaphylactic reaction and go to the emergency after injecting the expired pen," Federico said.

Recently expired pens and other alternatives

"There will be some drug. Not as much as a good-dated pen," He added. "I would say [they'll last] maximum a year after the expiry."

Patients can also use two junior-dose EpiPens in place of a single adult pen, Federico said, and people who have prescriptions for the adult pen can use those prescriptions to obtain two junior pens without needing a new prescription.

Health Canada says stock of the junior pen is also limited, but Pfizer Canada is still shipping the product.

Still, purchasing two junior EpiPens in place of a single adult pen is a "significant cost difference," noted pharmacist Susan Sharp at Tilley's Pharmasave in Kenora.

Sharpe's store had just two adult EpiPens in stock on Friday, a quantity she said would not last longer than a week.

In addition to carrying junior EpiPens, she said, Tilley's Pharmasave also carries vials of epinephrine and can teach patients to inject themselves with a syringe without the aid of the EpiPen autoinjector.

Some pharmacies say they might not sell out

"It's obviously not as convenient in an emergency because it's sometimes not the person injecting themself, right?" she said. "Someone that's with them has to know how to use it too."

Janzens is not currently carrying epinephrine vials but will consider it if the EpiPen shortage drags on longer than this month, Federico said.

"They're not commonly dispensed through community pharmacies," he said.

Asked if he had any other tips for people with severe allergies in the wake of the EpiPen shortage, Federico said, "Be more diligent in avoiding the allergen, whether it's bees or certain foods. They'll have to keep in mind that there is a shortage and be more careful avoiding those allergens as best as possible."

Some pharmacies in northwestern Ontario told CBC they might make it through August without running out of adult EpiPens.

Rationing at the wholesale level had prevented Dryden Pharmasave from selling out of the pens as of last week, said pharmacy manager Derek Woycheshen.

Fort Frances Pharmasave had four adult pens in stock on Friday, pharmacist Morgan Albisser said. Those four pens could carry them to the end of the month, she said.

The CBC contacted Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart for this story but did not receive a reply.

A spokesperson for Loblaws did not answer questions about their stock situation in the region and referred us to Pfizer Canada.



