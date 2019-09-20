Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorms, hail possible in Kenora, Fort Frances areas: Environment Canada
Thunder Bay

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Northwestern Ontario.

Torrential rain, loonie-sized hail possible

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Fort Frances and Kenora areas, with Environment Canada warning that the storms could produce wind gusts up to 90 km/h and loonie-sized hail. (Stephanie Dubois/CBC)

The watch is in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls, Morson, Fort Frances, Rainy Lake, and Emo.

The agency says severe thunderstorms are possible in those areas beginning Friday afternoon, and lasting into Saturday morning.

The storms could bring torrential rainfall, wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and loonie-sized hail, the agency said.

People in the affected areas are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

