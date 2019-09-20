Severe thunderstorms, hail possible in Kenora, Fort Frances areas: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Northwestern Ontario.

The watch is in effect for Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls, Morson, Fort Frances, Rainy Lake, and Emo.

The agency says severe thunderstorms are possible in those areas beginning Friday afternoon, and lasting into Saturday morning.

The storms could bring torrential rainfall, wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and loonie-sized hail, the agency said.

People in the affected areas are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.