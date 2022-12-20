Planning holiday travel this week? A storm system is heading toward Thunder Bay

If you're making holiday travel plans this week, you may want to have a backup in place as a major winter storm makes its way to Thunder Bay.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of blizzard conditions beginning Thursday near Lake Superior and lasting into Friday as it moves toward James Bay.

Though it's still too early to predict how much snow could fall, Environment Canada says strong winds and lake-effect snow could continue into the weekend for areas east of Lake Superior.

The federal weather service says the storm could bring with it potential power outages.

This is one of several major systems hitting parts of Canada heading into the Christmas weekend, much of southwestern Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan are also seeing winter storm conditions.