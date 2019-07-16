Environment Canada says no confirmed tornadoes, despite watches, warnings

The active weather across northwestern Ontario on Monday led to several tornado watches and warnings but the national weather office says it cannot confirm any funnel clouds touched down in the region.

However, Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says there was damage recorded due to electrical storms, hail and high winds.

"There were trees down in a number of places," he said. "The damage to the buildings was in the community of Mishkeegogamang First Nation, and there were tornado warnings at the time."

Cheng said wind gusts up to 85 km/h were recorded in the Fort Frances area Monday afternoon.

Another area hit by high winds was the Nolalu and Whitefish Lake areas, about 50 kilometres southwest of Thunder Bay.

The active weather system brought high winds, rain, hail and lightning right across the region on Monday. (Gord Ellis/CBC) Carole Hartley lives with her husband on Whitefish Lake. She said when the storm struck, high winds blew her dock upside down with the boat still attached.

"Our dock has three parts to it," she said. "The first one was tipped over and the second one and third one was basically turned upside down."

"I did see the boat but it was still attached to the dock and I was just grateful."

Hartley said they also had a tree blow down onto a trailer in their yard. But she said amazingly, there was no serious damage to the dock, boat or trailer.

Photos and video posted to social media Monday night showed, what appeared to be a wide variety of damage across the northwest, including boats flipped over, trees on power lines and blown-over sheds.

Cheng said more active weather is expected across the region on Wednesday.