Thunder Bay paramedics, city administration enter last scheduled day of bargaining Friday

The City of Thunder Bay is sitting down with members of the union representing Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics for one last scheduled day of contract negotiations on Friday.

If an agreement is not reached, paramedics in the northwestern Ontario city are scheduled to go on strike Saturday at midnight.

"I'm not overly confident that we're going to reach a deal," said Rob Moquin, unit chair for Unifor local 39-11 city paramedics.

While Friday is the last day of scheduled bargaining, Moquin said the union is prepared to talk late into the evening and all day Saturday, if necessary.

But he added, "if history repeats itself, the city has continued to come to the table with offers of compensation and benefits that are truly not acceptable for the work we're doing in the community."

In an emailed statement to CBC, the city said it hopes to avoid a strike, but if it happens, essential services will be maintained.

"We greatly appreciate the diligence and hard work of the City's Unifor Local 39-11 SNEMS (Superior North Emergency Medical Services) staff and the support and cooperation of Unifor leadership at this unprecedented time," Norm Gale, the city manager stated.

If city paramedics do go on strike, Moquin said it will mean two fewer ambulances on the road, and staffing will be limited. As well, paramedics will not offer services deemed non-essential, such as mobile COVID-19 testing, their assistance in vaccine administration, and the community paramedic service.

The paramedics' contract expired in March 2020.