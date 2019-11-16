Superior North EMS draft strategic plan recommends addition of two 12-hour ambulance shifts in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay City Council will get a look at the future of Superior North EMS (SNEMS) on Monday, when a draft 10-year strategic report is presented.

The report includes a number of recommendations designed to help the agency weather what Todd MacDonald, president of Performance Concepts Consulting — the company hired by the city to prepare the report — will be a series of challenges in the coming years, largely spurred on by an aging population.

"They have to deal with the realities of rising call volumes," MacDonald said. "And despite the fact that Thunder Bay has a flat population projection, call volumes are going to continue to go up. They've been going up between five and six per cent a year, and that's going to continue over the next 10 years."

MacDonald added that the large area SNEMS serves provides some unique challenges, as well.

"It has the challenges of rising demand that you see in a city service responder base, a big major city," he said. "And work volume is the challenge in Thunder Bay."

"But out in the district, the challenge is different," MacDonald said. "It's about coverage, making sure that EMS resources are deployed in the right place to deal with these rural and remote communities, both First Nations and non-First Nations communities that require coverage. And so, it's a different set of challenges."

The report makes a number of recommendations for SNEMS operations in Thunder Bay and the region.

In Thunder Bay, the report recommends the addition of two more 12-hour ambulance shifts to help meeting the growing demand.

"If they don't add those resources, they're going to run into the problem that we call code black, which is that there are no ambulances available during periods of peak busyness," MacDonald said.

The report also recommends "maximizing alternate pathways": where SNEMS partners with community agencies that can provide care for patients that don't require a trip to the hospital.

Doing so, the report states, would not only provide those patients with appropriate care, but also frees up ambulances for emergency calls.

The report also includes several recommendations for the district.

Among them is the creation of a new, non-urgent patient transfer system for North Shore communities, which would make use of multi-patient transfer vehicles, overseen by hospitals and not be staffed by paramedics.

The report also recommends changing how the communities of Red Rock, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Schreiber are served.

Currently, each of those four communities has its own EMS station.

However, the report recommends shutting those down in favour of two new stations, one of which would serve Terrace Bay/Schreiber and the other Nipigon/Red Rock.

Also in the report is a recommendation to shut down the Beardmore EMS station and redeploying its ambulance.

The report recommends deploying a single paramedic in Beardmore as a leave-behind mitigation for the closure of the EMS station there; the paramedic would work 10 hours a day, five days a week, and be on duty when the Beardmore community health centre is closed.

Doing so would ensure seven-day-a-week health coverage for Beardmore, and nearby Indigenous communities, the report states.

The report is being presented for information on Monday and no decisions on any of the recommendations will be made then.