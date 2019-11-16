Thunder Bay paramedic plan calls for station consolidation, but promises better service

The chief of Superior North EMS says the service's new master plan will mean better service for regional communities surrounding Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay city councillors are set to vote on moving ahead with implementing the master plan at its Monday meeting.

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous," EMS Chief Wayne Gates said Thursday. "I mean, this is change, but I believe positive change."

"I really think these communities are actually going to end up with a much better service, a much higher level service," he said. "And our paramedics are going to be much more appreciative of being in these communities ... because the big challenge I have is often trying to recruit paramedics and go out into these district communities and be part of them.

"I really think this is going to help us with that recruitment process as well."

Station consolidation

The report going to council on Monday contains seven recommendations.

Among them are the consolidation of the Terrace Bay and Schreiber EMS stations, and the Red Rock and Nipigon stations.

If approved, two new stations would be constructed, one of which would serve Terrace Bay-Schreiber, and one Red Rock-Nipigon.

"I think that would be good news for both the community as well as our paramedics, because the structures they are currently in are in very poor condition," Gates said. "We need to make an investment, so now's the time."

Gates said consultations were held in the affected communities, and if approved, Superior North EMS would partner with the communities to select a site and construct the new stations. The model would see the community itself own the station, and lease it back to Superior North.

"Through that lease agreement, I'm able to recover 50 per cent of the funding of those costs through my EMS budget, because the province funds us 50/50," Gates said. "Whereas if we were to build it outright as a capital project for the City of Thunder Bay, then we wouldn't get that 50/50 funding."

"Our goal is to do this in partnership with those municipalities."

Ambulance redeployment

Another recommendation is to redeploy the ambulance currently stationed in Beardmore to another station, as there's very low demand for the service in Beardmore.

But Gates said the EMS service would be replaced by a community paramedicine program in Beardmore, that would see one person stationed there who would provide a door-to-door service in connection with health care providers.

"When we looked at our Beardmore data, they, on average, are doing about one emergency call about every six days," Gates said. "So when we look at the utilisation of that unit, we believe some of our other bases which have gotten much businer last couple of years in the district, we really need to move that resource there."

"Having said that, community paramedicine has really been evolving with EMS, and there's a whole scope of skills and services a [community paramedic] could actually bring to these communities, such as in-home visits and medication and connecting with primary care, and even doing simple things."

If approved, the report states the Beardmore ambulance would be redeployed to Longlac in early 2023.

Monday's report also recommends advocating for enhanced non-urgent medical transport services along the North Shore, and supporting the Nishnawbe Aski Nation paramedic service/community paramedicine initiative.