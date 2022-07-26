Superior North EMS is changing how it delivers its services in northwestern Ontario.

Thunder Bay City Council on Monday approved the new 10-year master plan for the emergency service provider.

A report to council states the plan includes a number of changes that will be seen in the region. Among them are the closure of the Beardmore EMS base — the ambulance stationed there will be shifted to Longlac, and be replaced with a community paramedicine system that would see a paramedic perform door-to-door services.

The plan also calls for the consolidation of the EMS stations in Schreiber and Terrace Bay, and Nipigon and Red Rock.

Mark Figliomeni, the CAO and treasurer for Red Rock attended Monday's meeting at Thunder Bay City Hall and said he was disappointed in the decision.

"We'd like a little clearer picture of where we're heading in the future," he said Tuesday. "We don't have enough information, I guess would be the best way to put it, moving forward."

Figliomeni said his biggest concern is maintaining levels of service in Red Rock.

"We're not certainly looking past the point or the fact that there are issues around around staffing," he said. "The paramedics are overworked, there's no doubt about that."

"But again, it's the service that we know, and it's the service that we want to maintain."

A site for the new Nipigon-Red Rock EMS base has not yet been chosen.

"The last thing, in my opinion, we want to see is two communities pitted against each other," he said. "If you look at a central location back out on Highway 17, maybe that's a solution that would work."

Figliomeni said he's also waiting to hear more about a proposed expansion of non-emergency medical transfers along the North Shore.

The EMS master plan calls on city administration to continue to advocate for an expansion of that service, but no further details are provided.

In an earlier interview with CBC News, Superior North EMS Chief Wayne Gates said the agency received funding for a three-year non-emergency transfer program along the North Shore about a year-and-a-half ago.

That funding allowed Superior North to hire a contractor to handle the transfers between North Shore communities, taking patients from regional communities to Thunder Bay and back.

"That has taken some pressure off of us," Gates said. "But our big challenge right now is it's not enough."

Gates said the pilot project is running five days a week, but those hours need to be extended so it's running seven days a week, 12 hours a day.

"That is 100 per cent funded by the province," he said. "But with the state of our health system, and the pressure on EMS, we really need them to enhance that service."

Figliomeni added he had some concerns about the overall process when it comes to developing and implementing the Superior North master plan.

"It didn't make sense, when you look at it from a holistic overview, that 13 members of Thunder Bay City Council are going to make those decisions based on North Shore communities," he said. "There's a lot of moving parts in the discussion, but in saying that, we found that part rather frustrating."

But Figliomeni said now the decision has been made, he hopes the work can happed to put it in place.

"Hopefully we can roll up our sleeves now that it's passed and, we can work together to provide the services," he said.