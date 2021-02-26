Emtpy Bowls Caring Hearts raising $17K for charity despite COVID-19 restrictions

Thunder Bay's Empty Bowls Caring Hearts had a successful 2020, raising $17,000 for local charities, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to the pandemic, the organization couldn't hold its usual indoor dinner and instead offered a drive-through event in November, a media release states.

For this event, people were able to purchase tickets that provided a meal to someone in need. Ticket-buyers also received a handcrafted bowl, made by Thunder Bay potters, which acts as a reminder of those who are struggling in the community.

Money raised went to support Shelter House and the Thunder Bay Food Bank.

"With all the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, we were not expecting that Empty Bowls would be able to raise the funds that they usually do and are absolutely thrilled and grateful for this generous donation," Allison Hill, chair of the Thunder Bay Food Bank, said in a statement. "We thank the group and the people of Thunder Bay, for their ongoing support to help feed those in need in our community."

For 2021, Empty Bowls Caring Hearts has launched a 50/50 raffle in support of the Lakehead Unitarian Fellowship.

Tickets can be purchased via the Empty Bowls Caring Hearts website.