Cat dies in fire at south-side Thunder Bay, Ont., residential building

The cause of a fire at a residential building on Thunder Bay's south side that resulted in the death of a cat is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a residential building in the 300 block of Empire Street at about noon on Friday with reports of a structural fire.

Responding crews found light smoke coming out of the building's main door, and discovered the fire burning in a room in the building's basement.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The room's door was closed, so most of the damage was contained.

One cat did not survive the fire — three other pets, two dogs and one cat, were unharmed — and the home's two human occupants were taken to hospital as a precaution, firefighters said.