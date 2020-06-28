Protest shows Pride support in Emo, Ont.

Following weeks of controversy after a municipal council decision against recognizing June as Pride month and a subsequent human rights complaint, Pride came to Emo, Ont.

A procession of decorated vehicles, carrying at least a couple of hundred people who came from across northwestern Ontario, paraded their way through the town on Saturday.

The demonstration came after three of the town's five elected officials, including Mayor Harold McQuaker, voted against recognizing June as Pride month and flying the flag outside the municipal office.

That decision led to a Human Rights Tribunal complaint to be filed against the municipality, as well as McQuaker and the two other councillors.

Kate McKay, an Emo resident, said she was at the demonstration to show support for the town's LGBTQ community, particularly those looking for a sense of inclusion.

"I hope they recognize there are people here that love them, accept them and support them despite the other beliefs in our town," she said. "I hope that the people that have opposing beliefs understand this is necessary, that support is necessary for our community."

McKay, who was born and raised in the town of just over 1,000 people and has lived there for over 20 years, said she was extremely disappointed by the town's leadership.

"I didn't think we were so far behind in the times in accepting everyone and loving everyone," she said.

Borderland Pride, an LGBTQ advocacy group in the Rainy River District, organized the demonstration. Other Pride organizations in northwestern Ontario showed their support, with members travelling to participate.

Borderland Pride co-chair Douglas Judson, who is now a town councillor in nearby Fort Frances but grew up in Emo, said it's been a troubling time in the community but hopes the demonstration will be viewed as a time that people sat back and realized the value of inclusion.

"I think a lot of people have felt this has been a very acrimonious and difficult time in the community with lots of controversy," Judson said. "Equity seeking groups have never been able to advance or assert their rights productively without engaging controversy and without asking to be heard, to be seen and to be recognized."

For people who might be struggling to come to terms with their identities, Judson wants the demonstration to show that they are recognized.

"I hope today shows young people that there are champions in their corner. There are people that care about them, that care about diversity and inclusion, that care about their identity and want them to feel like they have a home here," Judson said.