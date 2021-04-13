The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Calvary Baptist Church in Emo Ont.

Five cases of the virus are related to an Easter weekend service at the church, the NWHU said Tuesday.

Anyone who attended the church on Easter weekend is advised to self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, individuals should self-isolate and get tested, the NWHU said.

"This situation shows how easy the virus can spread, even among people you know and trust," NWHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said in a statement. "It also reinforces the importance of wearing a mask when near others (including outdoors), and staying 2 metres away from anyone you do not live with."

In an email to CBC News, Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Chris Vieira said the Easter Sunday service was held outdoors, in accordance with provincial guidelines on public religious gatherings. The service was also broadcast online.

"Our outdoor service was designed to be in-step with the latest provincial rules, not in any way to protest them or ignore them," Vieira said. "Since then, with some positive cases in our district, our church has switched over to exclusively virtual services to guard against any potential exposure (even outdoors)."

"We will continue with only virtual services for the immediate future to help prevent any added exposure. Like everyone else through this year, our church family continues to humbly learn and adjust as needed."

Vieira said the church is assisting with contact tracing.