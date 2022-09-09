Emma Wehner had a unique — and eventful — summer.

The 24-year-old from Kenora, Ont., embarked on a paddling journey with her dog, Juniper, and a rotating cast of friends that took her hundreds of kilometres as she voyaged from her home in northwestern Ontario and into Manitoba to reach Churchill.

The journey was one that Wehner had planned years before, using satellite imagery to plan the route, with her own mental well-being at the forefront. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she found time to make it happen for real.

"It started during COVID. I lost my job and I was trying to set myself some goals and looking into where I could go on a student budget," she said.

"Knowing myself, knowing depression was going to come having lost my job, and that COVID was going to hit hard, I was really trying to set something for my future to look forward to."

It was an expedition that included rushing rapids, broken ribs, exhaustion, missing supplies and some unforgettable memories.

Wehner told her story to CBC's Matt Fratpietro over three days on CBC Radio's Superior Morning. Scroll down and click on the audio players below to hear her tell it in her own words.

Setting out

Wehner and Juniper navigate a river during their journey. (Submitted by Emma Wehner)

Wehner and her brother, Alister, departed Kenora in May. With the extended winter and late arrival of spring, they encountered rain, snow, and frigid waters during the first days of their adventure.

Superior Morning 7:22 Emma Wehner: Backyard Beginnings Part I 100 days...14 Rivers... 30 km of portaging... and too many lakes to count. Hear about Kenora's Emma Wehner and her incredible summer journey... in part one of our three part narrative series. Part one finds Emma and her brother, Alister, setting off from their home in Kenora in some unfortunate weather.... Their destination? The Bloodvein River ...which runs from Red Lake in northwestern Ontario to the east side of Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba...

Change in plans

Wehner's expedition included at least 30 kilometres of portages. (Submitted by Emma Wehner)

Wehner made her way along the Bloodvein River into Manitoba. But that's when a series of problems started.

Superior Morning 7:38 Emma Wehner: Backyard Beginnings Part II 100 days...14 Rivers... 30 km of portaging... and too many lakes to count. Hear more about Kenora's Emma Wehner and her incredible summer journey... in part two of our three part narrative series.

Final stretch

Wehner was joined by a rotating cast of family and friends to help on her journey. (Submitted by Emma Wehner)

Wehner and Juniper are back on track, and finished the fourth leg of their journey. The end is in sight as they make their way into polar bear territory and encounter beluga whales, but there are still challenges ahead.

Superior Morning 8:45 Emma Wehner: Backyard Beginnings Part III 100 days...14 Rivers... 30 km of portaging... and too many lakes to count. Hear more about Kenora's Emma Wehner and her incredible summer journey... in the final episode of our three part narrative series. Emma and Juniper are back, healthy and they've just finished the fourth leg of the trip which took them from South Indian Lake, near Thompson, Manitoba... ... all the way to the mouth of the Churchill River... their final challenge. Here they meet up with the crew for the last leg of the expedition.