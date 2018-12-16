Thunder Bay police search for missing 23-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Emily Makhyoun was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, in the area of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Police said Sunday there is concern for her well-being.

Makhyoun may attempt to travel west, to Vancouver, police said, as she is not known to have any contacts in Thunder Bay.

Makhyoun is described as about five-foot-four, with a thin build and long, dark hair which may be worn up in a bun.

She was last wearing a peach-coloured hoodie and dark pants, and carrying a small, blue plaid bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.