23-year-old woman found safe in Thunder Bay, police say

A 23-year-old woman reported missing in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been found safe, police say.

Thunder Bay police said Emily Makhyoun was last seen around 11 a.m. on Dec. 15 near the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and that there was concern for her well-being.

On Dec. 18, police said Makhyoun was located safely and the service was thanking the public for their assistance.

No other details were provided.