Thunder Bay emergency response teams get 450K in provincial funding

The province is providing $450,000 in funding toward disaster response teams in Thunder Bay.

The money announced Friday, will go to the city's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Hazardous Materials (HazMat) teams, which are made up of specialized police officers, firefighters and paramedics. It's Thunder Bay's share of $2.5 million for province-wide disaster response announced by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones earlier in August.

"When disaster strikes, families need to have confidence that help is on the way," Christine Hogarth, the MPP for Etobicoke—Lakeshore and Jones's parliamentary assistant said during the funding announcement, which was made Friday afternoon at the city's fire training centre.

"That's why we're providing Thunder Bay with funding to respond quickly and effectively to large-scale and complex emergencies," she added.

USAR teams are trained to locate and extricate victims trapped in collapsed structures, provide immediate medical treatment to survivors, and conduct other life‐saving operations, the province said in a media release. The team will receive $300,000 of the announced funding.

"The money that we'll be getting for Urban Search and Rescue ... will be for improving our equipment," said Thunder Bay Fire Chief John Hay.

Christine Hogarth, a Toronto-area MPP and the parliamentary assistant to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, speaks at a media conference in Thunder Bay on Friday, while the city's fire chief John Hay looks on. Hogarth was in the city to announce $450,000 in provincial funding for Thunder Bay's Urban Search and Rescue and Hazardous Materials response teams. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC)

Those trained to deal with hazardous materials incidents can respond to large-scale or complex natural or human-caused chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive material incidents. The remainder of the announced funding, or $150,000, will go to HazMat training.

The provincial money, Hay said, will also go to more advanced training, which fire officials say will double the compliment of Thunder Bay firefighters in the city's specialized unit from nine to 18.

The Thunder Bay team is among 10 province-wide receiving provincial money; the others are located in North Bay, Ottawa, Peterborough, Toronto and Windsor.

"Thunder Bay is an important community," Hogarth said. "You have a large geographical area around you, so it's about timing, and response time. So that's why Thunder Bay is included."

The province said that the money supports recommendations made at the inquiry into the fatal 2012 mall collapse in Elliot Lake.